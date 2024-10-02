St. Paul’s Luthern crafters host Oct. 11-12 quilt sale

Fundraiser at Foley church benefits women & children’s shelter

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Crafter’s Group will host a benefit quilt sale Oct. 11-12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Paul’s Parish Hall at 400 N. Alston Street in Foley. All sizes are available – baby to king sizes. Over 90 machine and hand quilted items priced from $50 to $350 will be on display. The fundraiser will support Quilts for Lutheran World Relief and the Women & Children Shelter in Robertsdale. For more info, call Fran @ 217-343-5745 or email Barb at BAMalugen@msn.com. The quilters can also do custom quilts as part of the fundraiser. Hope to see you there. Pictured: Front row from left to right: Betty Young, Susan Thompson; Back Row from left to right: Barbara Malugen, Esther Williams, Linda Morrison, Carol Soesbe, Fran Lowry, & Victie Southern.