St. Paul’s of Magnolia Springs Trout Tourney is Nov. 4

By Jan Pruitt

Come out this weekend on Saturday, November 4 for The Tenth Annual St. Paul’s Episcopal Chapel Speckled Trout Fishing Tournament Weigh-In Party. Tournament fishing begins at 6:30am on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Weigh-In Party and Stauter-Built Boat Show runs 1pm to 4pm that day on the grounds of St. Paul’s Episcopal Chapel at 14755 Oak Street, Magnolia Springs, Alabama. The party will include live music by The Redfield Duo and by Hammers & Harmony, free food including gumbo and jambalaya, a display of Stauter-Built Boats, and a raffle of prizes ranging from artwork to outdoors equipment to restaurant gift cards to vacation stays. All proceeds from the Tourney go to St. Paul’s outreach and ministry.

Prizes for the 2023 tournament are: Speckled Trout –1st place $500, 2nd $300, 3rd $200; 1st place Slot Redfish– $200; 1st place White Trout–$200; 1st place Total Speck Weight–$200. Junior division winning anglers will receive merchandise prizes. Tournament weigh-in begins at 2pm and concludes at 3:30pm. Final opportunity for anglers to enter their boats in the competition is the mandatory Captains Dinner in St. Paul’s Parish Hall at 6pm on Thursday, November 2. More info: stpaulsms.org/events. All proceeds from the Tourney go to St. Paul’s mission and ministry.