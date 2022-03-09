St. Pawtty’s Day Pet Parade March 12 at OWA

OWA will host its 5th annual St. Pawtty’s Day celebration, a family-friendly, free event featuring music, a pet parade, and a costume contest, on March 12 frm 2-4:30 p.m. Pre-register online for the festive pet parade and costume contest for only $10. The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. Festivities also include a DJ, dog adoptions, and a pet kissing booth. The fun begins with pet adoptions on OWA Island from 1-4 p.m. OWA will cover the adoption fee for those wishing to bring home their fur-ever friend. Don’t miss the doggy dance party beginning at 2 p.m.

All St. Pawtty’s Day events are complimentary to attend and open to the public. Registration fees are required for those who wish to participate in the pet parade and costume contest with all proceeds donated to the Mobile County Animal Shelter. Immediately following the pet parade, a costume contest will take place on the OWA Island Stage with cash prizes given for Mr. & Mrs. St. Pawtty’s, Most Creative, Dynamic Duo and OWA Choice. OWA Parks & Resort is a 520-acre family fun destination in Foley. Info: visitowa.com.