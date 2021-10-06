St. Peter’s hosts final fish-fry Oct. 7

Historic St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Bon Secour will host its final monthly fishfry of the year on Oct. 7 from 5-7 p.m. A hugely popular monthly community event, the fish fries are a major fundraiser for the church’s charities. Fried fish plates are available for dine-in or take-out and include sides of hushpuppies, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad and dessert. The cost is $10. St. Peter’s is located on the corner of County Rd.10 & County Rd. 49 at 6270 County Road 10 in Bon Secour.