St. Peter’s in Bon Secour hosts July 1 fish-fry

Historic St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Bon Secour will host its next monthly fishfry on July 1. A hugely popular monthly community event, the fish fries will also be held on the beautiful St. Peter’s campus from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 5 and Sept. 2.

Fried fish plates are available for dine-in or take-out and include sides of hushpuppies, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad and dessert.

The cost is $10. St. Peter’s is located on the corner of County Rd.10 & County Rd. 49 at 6270 County Road 10 in Bon Secour.