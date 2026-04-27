St. Peter’s of Bon Secour mullet-fry is May 7

Historic St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Bon Secour will host its first mullet fish-fry of the season on May 7 from 5-7 p.m. A hugely popular monthly community event, the fish fries will also be held on the beautiful St. Peter’s campus on June 4, July 2, August 6 and Sept. 3. Fried mullet plates are available for dine-in or take-out, and plates also include hushpuppies, cole slaw, baked beans, dessert and coffee or tea. Cost is $15. St. Peter’s is located on the corner of County Rd.10 & County Rd. 49 at 6270 County Road 10. More info, visit stpetersbonsecour.com or call 251-949-6254.