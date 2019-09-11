St. Peter’s on Bon Secour hosts October 3 fish-fry

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will host its final an fashioned fish-fry of the year on Oct. 3 at its beautiful campus in Bon Secour from 5-7 p.m. Fried fish plates includes sides of hushpuppies, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad and dessert for $10. Eat in or take out. St. Peter’s is located on the corner of County Rd.10 & County Rd. 49 at 6270 County Road 10 in Bon Secour. For more info, call 251-949-6254 or stpetersbonsecour.diocgc. com.