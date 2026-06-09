Stags Dance Club party June 14 at Foley Civic Center

The Stags Summer Dance Party will be held at the Foley Civic Center on June 14 from 3-6 p.m. Sponsored by The Stags Dance Club, the party is open to the public for dancers & listeners. Selections of music from the 50s, 60s, 70s & beyond will be played by Bill Mitchell. All styles of dance including ballroom, swing, country, line dancing & more.

Admission is $20 – cash or check at the door. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own beverages and snacks. Soft drinks & ice will be provided. Table seating will be on each side of the dance floor in the auditorium. Plenty of parking is available at the venue located at 407 E. Laurel Ave. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Dressy or casual tropical or summer attire is suggested. Call Stags President Len Langford (251-509-6064) for more information or to reserve at table for eight.