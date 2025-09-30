Starting a Business in Baldwin seminar Oct. 3

The Alabama Small Business Development Center will host Starting a Business in Baldwin County on Oct. 3 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Dahlgren Hall (450 Fairhope Ave.) on the Coastal Alabama Community College Fairhope campus. The free workshop is for entrepreneurs of all ages and will cover LLC development, business licenses, tax responsibilities, financing options and resources to start and grow a business. Register at asbdc.org and call 205-348-1582 for more info.