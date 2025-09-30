Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Latest:

Mullet Wrapper

Stay in the loop with Mullet Wrapper, your monthly connection to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Explore local stories, upcoming events, and community features that matter to you.

News 

Starting a Business in Baldwin seminar Oct. 3

Mullet Wrapper 0 View

Starting a Business in Baldwin seminar Oct. 3

The Alabama Small Business Development Center will host Starting a Business in Baldwin County on Oct. 3 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Dahlgren Hall (450 Fairhope Ave.) on the Coastal Alabama Community College Fairhope campus. The free workshop is for entrepreneurs of all ages and will cover LLC development, business licenses, tax responsibilities, financing options and resources to start and grow a business. Register at asbdc.org and call 205-348-1582 for more info.