State map lists Baldwin County as very high risk for infection

Baldwin County is code red, the highest level of risk, according to a new Alabama Department of Public Health tool that allows policy makers and others to recognize the COVID-19 risk status in each county and to guide health behavior.

It is suggested that those in code red counties:

• Wear face coverings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Even when visiting family or friends, wear face coverings when within 6 feet of people outside your household.

• Avoid all unnecessary travel. If you must travel, avoid crowded areas if possible.

• Telework if possible. If not, maintain a 6-foot distance from others and wear face coverings at work.

• Takeout, pickup or delivery from restaurants is strongly encouraged rather than dining in.

• Avoid groups of more than 20 people.

• Avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, nursing homes or other residential care facilities.

• Worship online or keep 6-foot distances between people of different households.

• Children with COVID-19 should stay home or be sent home for school or child care if showing symptoms. Limit public interaction between children and do not allow children on public playgrounds.

The new COVID-19 Risk Indicator Dashboard will be updated weekly and is located on the ADPH website at alabamapublichealth.gov.

Calculation for each county’s risk of COVID-19 spread in the community is based on the increasing or decreasing trend in the number of new cases each day. The number of new cases each day is determined with a rolling 3-day average to account for fluctuations in reporting. The main indicator for decreasing risk of COVID-19 spread in the community is the number of days the county has experienced a downward trend of new cases. Several factors can influence a county’s number of new COVID-19 cases, so other factors are examined to additionally inform the level of a county. A detailed explanation of how the overall risk level is determined is located on the COVID-19 Risk Indicator Dashboard.

“We are committed to protecting the health and safety of Alabamians by giving guidance based on the best science and public health practices available,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “We will continue to maintain and update the statewide data and metrics and provide consistent localized data for use in local decision-making for reopening plans.”