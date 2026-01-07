State Park collects Christmas trees for dune restoration

Live, undecorated Christmas trees can be dropped off at the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion through the end of January.

In order to be recycled, trees must be stripped of all decorations, and they cannot be flocked. Drop off live, undecorated/unflocked trees at the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion on the east end of the parking lot, next to the dumpster area. All donated trees will be placed at the base of the dunes by park staff, students from local schools and Dune Doctors beginning in February.

The trees, along with thousands of dune plants, help capture wind-driven sand, which aids in restoring the delicate dune ecosystems, protects our community from storms, and provides habitat for native wildlife.

For more than 30 years, Gulf State Park has used live donated Christmas trees to bolster dune restoration efforts.