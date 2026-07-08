Stephens is Lagniappe’s Class 5A-6A Pitcher of the Year

Senior pitcher John Luke Stephens of Gulf Shores High School was named the Lagniappe Baseball Coastal Pitcher of the Year for Class 5A-6A and was joined by Dolphins Tres Moore and Jacob O’Bryan on the publication’s first team. William Quarles of Foley was also a first team selection. Dolphins Trendon Beebe, Price Stephens and Woods McElroy, and Anthony Leverette of Foley were Honorable Mention picks.

Also a second-team 6A All-State pick, Stephens had a 1.69 ERA with 86 strikeouts and five shutouts in 62 innings. He went 8-3 and also picked up a save to lead the Dolphins to the State Championship Elite Eight for the first time in 23 years. He has signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

South Baldwin players to earn Lagniappe selections on the Class 2A-5A team included first team selection Campbell Tillman of Orange Beach and Honorable Mentions Colton Boyd and Ben Pugh of Orange Beach and Brice Brooks of Elberta.