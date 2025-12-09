Monday, December 8, 2025
Stetz wins Photo Club award

Coastal Photography Club member John Stetz (pictured) won the club’s monthly photo competition The theme was Fall colors, and his image waas of Prince Edward Island. The c lub usually meets at the Foley Public Library on the fourth Thursday of every month at 1 p.m. The Club’s (dutch) banquet and awards ceremony will be held on jan. 22 at 1 p.m. at the Wolf Bay Lodge, 20801 Miflin Road (CR 20) in Foley.
Call Jeane Carlson at (850) 207-1908 or facebook for more club info.