Steve Bailey named SBCC Vines Person of the Year

Steve Bailey was recently named the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce 2025 Walton M. Vines Free Enterprise Person of the Year.

Since 1976, the award has recognized leaders who embody innovation, entrepreneurship, and an unwavering commitment to their community.

Bailey accepted the award from 2024 winner Doug Lipscomb (pictured).

A Baldwin County native, Bailey’s story began on a dairy farm in 1968, where his passion for southern agriculture first took root. That passion led him to work at Southern Farm Supply and, in 1989, to take a bold leap of faith by founding Southern Ag Service Inc. He built the business from the ground up, selling and servicing irrigation systems and farm equipment for farmers throughout the south.

In 1994, he partnered to form Sun Coast Builders, eventually becoming its sole owner. He recently sold the company to his long-time friend James Linton.

In the early 1990s, he began cooking for the American Heart Association Rodeo, a tradition that grew into a 30-year commitment to the Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Rodeo. He was also a driving force behind the creation of St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, a dream that took eight years of dedicated fundraising and planning to make a reality.

As a board member of the Dream Center of Baldwin County since 2022, he is overseeing the construction of a 7,000-square-foot building—a project he secured as a donation to provide underprivileged youth with the holistic support they need to succeed.

Bailey enjoys traveling with his wife, Katy, and visiting their six children and six (soon to be seven) grandchildren.

More info: southbaldwinchamber.com.