Still time to order gourmet coffee in support of G.S. Band & Guard

Pre-orders for bags of freshly roasted organic Honduran Coffee are still available in whole bean or ground 12 oz. resealable bags as a way to support the GSHS Band & Color Guard students “one delicious cup at a time.’’

The single-origin Arabica coffee is roasted to perfection in small batches and has smooth, naturally occurring notes of milk chocolate, caramel praline, and a touch of roasted hazelnut.

Fresh roasted coffee will be available for pick-up on Dec. 10 from 5-6:30 p.m. in front of the GSHS Band Room, at the GSHS winter concert on Dec. 9 from 7-8 p.m. or the GSMS winter concert on Dec. 11 from 6-7 p.m. To order, visit roastforacause.com.

Both concerts are at the Gulf Shores Cultural Center. Funds raised from coffee sales will help with the cost of charter buses for upcoming band events. The group is also accepting donations at Island Band Boosters PayPal. Email gshsbpa@gmail. com for more info.

The sponsoring Island Band Boosters group is sponsoring the aptly named Phil Fuel fundaiser to offset travel ex