Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Latest:
News

Storm Ready hurricane preparedness workshop May 16

Mullet Wrapper

Storm Ready hurricane preparedness workshop May 16

The Alabama Extension Service will host the Storm Ready hurricane preparedness workshop on May 16 from 9 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. at the Gulf Coast Eco Center in Gulf Shores. The full-day workshop will focus on hurricane preparedness for homeowners and property managers.
Learn practical skills and tips on: Preparing your garden; Chainsaw & generator basics; Tree risk & selection; Storm supply essentials and Food, water & sanitation planning. The cost is $10 and lunch is provided. Register at aces.edu/go/5923.