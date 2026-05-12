Storm Ready hurricane preparedness workshop May 16

The Alabama Extension Service will host the Storm Ready hurricane preparedness workshop on May 16 from 9 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. at the Gulf Coast Eco Center in Gulf Shores. The full-day workshop will focus on hurricane preparedness for homeowners and property managers.

Learn practical skills and tips on: Preparing your garden; Chainsaw & generator basics; Tree risk & selection; Storm supply essentials and Food, water & sanitation planning. The cost is $10 and lunch is provided. Register at aces.edu/go/5923.