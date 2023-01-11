Storyteller Dolores Hydock at Foley Library on Jan. 23

Storyteller Dolores Hydock to present ‘Footprint on the Sky: Voices from Chandler Mountain’ at Foley Public Library @ 2 pm on Mon, Jan 23. Bonnets, bow-tie quilts, tomato stakes, an old-timey cure for hiccups — they’re all part of this funny and affectionate portrait of an Alabama mountain community in the 1970s. The spirit and voices of special mountain friends come to life in this story of strong women and Southern hospitality. Afterwards, there’ll be a discussion of the process of turning a personal experience into a story. Reservations are required. Please RSVP online at foleylibrary.org, or call 251-943-1031..