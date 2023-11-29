Stray Love Foundation adoption event Dec. 9 at Tanger

The Magnolia Springs based Stray Love Foundation has started its annual Home for the Holidays adoption campaign in hopes of finding all of its rescues (including a 3 year old Yorkie) their forever homes in time for the holidays. Go to straylovefoundation. org (or call 251-510-8200) to view available pets and fill out an adoption application and then come to the in-person adoption event at LeCrueset at the Tanger Outlet in Foley on Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to pick out a fur-baby!

“We have taken in more orphaned cats and kittens this fall than ever before. Whether orphaned as babies or when their human passed away, we want to find them all permanent, safe and loving homes,’’ said Gayle Guthrie, Stray Love’s founder and director. We have adoptable cats and kittens also. The adoption campaign will go through January 2, so we have plenty of time to find the purrfect homes for our sweet rescues. Also, to make these adoptions extra special, we work with Santa and making deliveries Christmas morning to good girls and boys.’