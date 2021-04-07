Stray Love Foundation Estate Sale April 23-24 in Magnolia Springs

The Stray Love Foundation’s Estate Sale Fundraiser is on for April 23-24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Magnolia Springs Community Hall (across from Jesse’s Restaurant),

at 12201 Magnolia Springs Hwy. in Magnolia Springs.

“We will have donated Antiques, Furniture, Rugs, Jewelry, Home Decor, Tools, Books, Art, Toys, Holiday & Household Items, Collectibles and much, much, more. We always have so many items to sell, we have to wait for space to open up on our display tables to put out new, so people should come both days,’’ said Gayle Guthrie, SLF Founder/Director.

One of the event’s supporters, ChemDry by the Shore, will be treating the entire hall and outside areas with MicroPro Shield, which is approved by the EPA for use against the spread of COVID-191. Masks and gloves and social

distancing will be encouraged.

“We are taking these steps so that everyone can feel safe attending this event,’’ Guthrie said. “This is normally our biggest fundraiser of the year and with almost no fundraisers last year, this will be a very important event. Everyone should attend. There will be many special treasures you don’t want to miss. This is always one of the best sales in Baldwin County and it’s all for the fur-babies.’’

Email info@straylovefoundation.org to donate items. Or visit straylovefoundation.org.

Pictured: Adoptable pets (top) Happy, Bentley Woofington, Jazzy, (bottom) Soloman, Maid Marion, Ghost, Buttercup.