Stray Love Foundation Pints-Fur-Paws Oct. 31 in Foley

The Stray Love Foundation 8th Annual Pints‑Fur‑Paws fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2-6 p.m. at Baumhower’s Victory Grille at Tanger Outlets in Foley.

A beloved Gulf Coast tradition, Pints‑Fur‑Paws is already famaous for its armloads of door prizes, and this year’s event will feature a lively costume contest, a silent auction, and over 100 door prizes for guests to choose from.

“This event is loads of fun, but more importantly, it helps us care for the hundreds of rescue animals who depend on us each year,” said Gayle Guthrie, founder and director of the Stray Love Foundation. “Every ticket, every smile, every costume helps save lives.”

The celebration also includes, of course, football on too many TV screens to count and a silent auction. Tickets are available at the door or online at straylovefoundation.org.

Since 2010, the Stray Love Foundation has served the Alabama Gulf Coast by rescuing and rehabilitating stray, injured, and orphaned animals. The organization relies on community support to continue its mission of compassion, care, and second chances.