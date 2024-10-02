Stray Love Foundation Pints Fur Paws raises $20K

By Fran Thompson

Attendees and sponsors raised $20,000, including $10,000 for another local non-profit, Coastal Cats & Critters, during Stray Love Foundation’s recent Pints Fur Paws fundraiser at Savanna, the restaurant at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores.

“With all of the wonderful gifts we had, almost everyone walked out with gifts and some with many,’’ said Gayle Guthrie, Stray Love Foundation founder/director. “We had an incredible crowd. Savanna took great care of everyone and, as always, our volunteers outdid themselves.’’

“We were over the moon excited to announce the winner of our Paw Down Draw Down was another non-profit organization that we love,’’ she added.

With millions of cats and kittens abandoned each year (most of whom aren’t spayed or neutered), shelters are already overrun without the regular requests they get from their community to pick up strays who have been left behind. Nearly 1,000 cats are euthanized every day in shelters nationwide, due to overcrowding.

Coastal Cats & Critters was born in 2023 when founder Mona Brown rescued two small, feral kittens from a condo dumpster and realized what a serious and ongoing problem cat neglect, abuse, and abandonment has become not just in Baldwin County, but throughout the country. In an effort to offer these previously unwanted and neglected animals the loving home they deserve, she is sharing a 19 acre private sanctuary with them.

Guthrie established Stray Love Foundation in 2010 as a way to place abandoned animals in stable, safe and loving homes both locally and throughout the country, support low cost neutering clinics and programs and provide educational outreach programs.

For more info on either non-profit, visit straylovefoundation.org and coastalcatsandcritters.com.

Pictured: Coastal Cats & Critters staff, winners of the Paw Down Draw Down; Gayle Guthrie, Stray Love Foundation founder/director in front of the silent auction sign, Angela Sarvold at the raffle bin, Alice Hilton and Quinten Johnson at the draw down bin.