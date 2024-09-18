Stray Love Foundation Pints Fur Paws Sept. 21 at Savanna

Stray Love Foundation’s 6th annual Pints Fur Paws will be held

September 21 at Savanna, the restaurant at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores from 2 to 6 p.m. This It is a very popular event because there are tons of amazing (and valuable) raffle items to give away. Raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20.

There will be drink specials, Savanna’s amazing food, atmosphere and tons of excitement. Also, this year we have added the Paw Down Draw Down. Tickets are $100 each and someone will walk away with $10,000! And you do not have to be present to win. Raffle will begin at 3 p.m. and draw down will begin at 4:30 p.m.

There is no cost for admission, tickets for both the raffle and draw down will be available at the event or you can also get tickets in Foley at Dykes Veterinary Clinic, Foley Art Center, Manning Jewelry, and Savanna. Folks can also email us for tickets at info@straylovefoundation.org.

“Help with our mission of helping orphaned, injured and abandoned animals by attending or making a donation for tickets,’’ said Stray Love Foundation Founder and Director Gayle Guthrie. “If you own a business and want to make a donation for the raffle or silent auction let us know via email. This is going to be a fun filled afternoon and we could not ask for a better venue.’