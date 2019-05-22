Stray Love Foundation Wine & Whiskers Dinner May 29

The Stray Love Foundation’s will host its 3rd annual Wine & Whiskers Dinner fundraiser at Jesse’s Restaurant (14770 Oak St.) in Magnolia Springs on May 29 at 6 p.m.

The evening will include an outstanding selection of wines by Alabama Crown, five courses of delicious pairings by Chef Rebecca Jordan, a silent auction and raffle. Cost is $100 per person plus tax and gratuity. Call 251-965-3827 now for reservations. Only 40 seats will be available.

The Magnolia Springs based Stray Love Foundation was founded by director Gayle Guthrie to assist as many stray, injured, abandoned or “left behind” cats and dogs (sometimes other animals) as its resources will allow. The non-profit’s volunteers make sure its animals are completely vetted while they do their best to find the perfect home for each. For more info, go to stray lovefoundation.org.

Pictured: One or two cats in need of good homes visit Magnolia Springs Library every Thursday from noon ‘til 5 p.m.