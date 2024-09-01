Stroberger upsets Bergosh in County Commission race

In what the Pensacola News Journal called “a massive upset,’’ political novice Steve Stroberger ousted Escambia County Commission District 1 representative Jeff Bergosh to win the republican primary and thus the general election this November. District 1 includes Perdido Key, as well as Beulah, West Pensacola, Myrtle Grove and Bellview. Stroberger faces write-in candidates Justin Smith and Tyler Aulger, but no democratic challengers in the Nov. 5 general election.

With three candidates, including Jesse Casey, running for the seat, the winner needed only slightly more than a third of the votes to win the primary, but over 50 percent of the voters checked the box next to the political newcomer.

The PNJ reported that Casey previously worked as Bergosh’s aide. The two write-in candidates in the race also had ties to Bergosh, according to the PNJ. The write-in candidates, the promary was closed off to independents and democrats. Under similar circumstances, Bergosh won with 41% of the vote in 2016 and 39% of the vote in 2020. Bergosh served on the Escambia County School Board from 2006-2016.

Stroberger previously attempted to run in 2022 for District 2. Boundary changes forced Stroberger to drop out of the 2022 race, and he became Mike Kohler’s campaign manager, helping Kohler defeat a much better-funded opponent to win the District 2 seat, according to a PNJ report.

“I am tired of fake conservatives who vote for illegal retirement schemes and raised our property taxes by 55% over the last seven years,’’ Stroberger said in a pre-election PNJ interview.

“Our citizens have had it with secret “shade” meetings, decisions made behind closed doors, unethical behavior, and endless legal battles at the taxpayer’s expense. I am running to restore integrity, transparency, and fiscal responsibility to our local government, to restore our citizens’ faith in their government, and to include them in the process.’’

Stroberger campaigned in support of term limits for elected officials and county-wide elections for commissioners.