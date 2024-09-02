Study recommends dredging for Cotton Bayou, Terry Cove

A project funded by the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council (RESTORE Council) and implemented by Auburn University has completed data collection and modeling in Terry Cove and Cotton Bayou.

As seawalls have replaced natural shorelines, sediment accumulation has disrupted natural hydrodynamic mixing in both estuaries. This can result in degradation of water and sediment quality resulting in low water column oxygen levels that lead to seasonal menhaden fish kills.

By evaluating the four different scenarios, scientists determined that a combination of targeted dredging and installation of bottom aerators placed throughout these bayous would have the highest probability of retaining water oxygen levels high enough to prevent menhaden fish kills and other detrimental impacts by eliminating seasonal low oxygen.

“The goal was to develop a science-based comprehensive understanding of the factors governing the environmental and ecological health of the system,” said ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship.

“Water quality is integral to our way of life in Orange Beach,” said O.B. Mayor Kennon. “This work provides practical suggestions on maintaining that water quality for our citizens to continue to enjoy.” More info: eng.auburn.edu.