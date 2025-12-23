Stuff The Bearcat Toy Drive

The Foley Eastern Star Chapter #142, along with Foley Masonic Lodge #766, donated 142 new bicycles and 84 helmets to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team for their “Stuff the Bearcat” toy drive for children of Baldwin County. This was the third consecutive year to do this. Sheriff Anthony Lowrey and several members of the SWAT team were on hand to accept the bikes. Also, we had guests from the Sheriff’s Boys Ranch as well as our members, families, and friends. Even Santa and Mrs. Claus came by! We had a great dinner and a wonderful evening. We look forward to doing it again next year!!