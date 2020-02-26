Sue Ade addresses LA Beach Writers on March 9 at G.S. Librar

Sue Ade addresses LA Beach Writers on March 9 at G.S. Library

By Diane Clark

The L A Beach Writers will welcome author author Sue Ade as its guest speaker at its March 9 meeting scheduled from 4-5:45 p.m. at the Thomas B. Nelson Library in Gulf Shores. . She will discuss her process of writing and publishing romantic novels. L A Beach Writers invites area writers or even just the curious to attend. The mission of the group is to foster the writing skills of anyone who desires to publish a novel or autobiography, write a family legacy, and anything in between. They meet twice a month. More info: dianecl6@aol.com or 419 670-2739.