Summer of Fun lunches offered at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores



Tacky Jacks presents its 11th Annual Summer of Fun lunchtime series featuring art classes, a hands on nature series and waterfront beach games at its Gulf Shores and Orange Beach restaurant locations. The annual series features different events to include regional artists and local organizations each Tuesday through Thursday beginning June 6. Online reservations are required. A monthly schedule of events is online at tackyjacks.com.

• Hands on Habitat is a fun and educational hands on nature series presented by Gulf State Park Nature Center, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, Orange Beach Wildlife Center, Share the Beach Sea Turtle Program, Alabama Conservation and Natural Resources/Marine Resources Division, Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism and Sustainability, and Clean Horizons! Kids & adults alike can learn about our ecosystem and interact with the animals that live here with us. The event is free to attend and is all ages from 11am-12pm (arrive 15 minutes early), Offered Tuesdays in Gulf Shores and Wednesdays in Orange Beach. Online RSVP required.

• Art al Fresco is designed for starving artists of all ages. Create different works of art & crafts paired with great food this summer. Projects include tie-dye shirts, shell jewelry, oyster shell decoupage, pressed flower coasters, torn paper sunset, shell people on canvas, jellyfish sun catcher, and learn to sculpt with sand with pros from Sand Castle University. All ages lunch & learn weekly at 11am-12pm (arrive 15 minutes early). Includes $10 gift card for lunch, fee: depends on the project. Offered Tuesdays in Orange Beach and Wednesdays in Gulf Shores.

• Tacky Jacks Beach Games is all about a little friendly competition. Kids ages 6-12 compete in games, challenges and more! All participants get a free lunch from Tacky Jacks, prizes, and get to be on TV! Parents can compete in a friendly game of water balloon dodge ball for prizes! The event is free to attend for ages 6-12 every Thursday from 11am-12pm (arrive 15 minutes early), Offered Thursdays at our Gulf Shores location only. Online RSVP required.