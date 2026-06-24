Summer of Fun lunchtime events at Tacky Jacks G.S. & O.B.

The Summer of Fun series returns to the Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tacky Jacks Location offering Art al Fresco, Beach Games and Hands on Habitat Tuesday thru Thursday at 11 a.m. For reservations or more info, visit tackyjacks.com.

Art al Fresco is a hands on lunch & learn for starving artists of all ages. Beach Games is all about a little friendly competition for kids ages 6-12 and Hands on Habitat is a fun way o earn about our ecosystem and interact with the animals that live on Pleasure Island.