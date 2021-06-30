Summer of Fun slated through July at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores

Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores’ Summer of Fun continues each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through July 29. Hands on Habitat, Art al Fresco and Tacky Jacks Beach Games make up a series of weekly lunchtime activities offered at the waterfront venue. The fun starts at 11 a.m. Make reservations and check out the monthly schedule of events at tackyjacks.com.

Tuesday’s Hands on Habitat is a fun and educational nature series presented by Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, Learning Campus at Gulf State Park, Orange Beach Wildlife Center, Alabama Audubon, Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism and Sustainability, and Clean Horizons.

Wednesday’s Art al Fresco is a lunch & learn for starving artists of all ages. Create different works of art & crafts. Projects include: tie-dye shirts, Hurricane Sally wood slice painting, shell and lionfish jewelry and plastic pollution mosaics.

Thursday’s Beach Games are all about a little friendly competition. Kids ages 6-12 compete in games, challenges and more! All participants get a free lunch from Tacky Jacks, prizes, and get to be on TV! Parents can compete in a friendly game of water balloon dodge ball for prizes! The event is free to attend for ages 6-12 every Thursday from 11am-12pm (arrive 15 minutes early).