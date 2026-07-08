Summer Send-Off July 31 at Orange Beach Waterfront Park

The City of Orange Beach will host a free Summer Send-Off on Friday, July 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the city’s Waterfront Park, located at 26425 Canal Rd. Come help the city send summer off in America’s 250 style! Gather with friends, family, and neighbors at for one last summer party!

Activities include a water slide, bubbles, & balloons, an obstacle course, waterslide and a special area for the littles. Jen’s Bay Balloons will there with amazing balloon artistry!

Parks & Rec will be serving pizza, beverages and Kona Ice will be for sale. There will be plenty of open space for kids to play and parents to relax as the sun begins to set. Parking is available on-site, but spaces can fill up quickly. Golf cart use is highly encouraged. More info: Email events@orangebeachal.gov.