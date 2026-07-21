Summer Send Off party July 31 in O.B.
Summer Send Off party July 31 in O.B.
Orange Beach Parks and Recreation will host its Summer Sendoff on Friday, July 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Waterfront Park. The free event will inlcude an obstacle course, waterslide, bubble truck and a balloon artist on-site. The city will serve pizza and beverages, plus Kona Ice have a truck. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs to relax while the kids play. Parking is available on-site, but golf cart use is encouraged.