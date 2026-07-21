Summer Send Off party July 31 in O.B.

Orange Beach Parks and Recreation will host its Summer Sendoff on Friday, July 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Waterfront Park. The free event will inlcude an obstacle course, waterslide, bubble truck and a balloon artist on-site. The city will serve pizza and beverages, plus Kona Ice have a truck. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs to relax while the kids play. Parking is available on-site, but golf cart use is encouraged.