Summerdale Christmas Parade & Market slated Dec. 13

The Annual Summerdale Christmas Parade and Market will be held on Saturday, Dec.13, with festivities slated to begin at 1 p.m. and the parade to follow at 5 p.m. The market at Pioneer Park (110 E. Jackson Ave.) will include vendors, live music and inflatables for the kids. After the parade, there will be more fun at Pioneer Park, with snow and a chance to meet Santa. More info: summerdaleevents@ gmail.com.