Summerdale Fireworks & Festival scheduled July 1 at Pioneer Park

The Town of Summerdale Fireworks & Festival will be held on Saturday, July 1. Fetivities start at 9 a.m. and conclude with a spectacular fireworks show at 9 p.m. at Pioneer Park in downtown Summerdale. The following festivities start at 10 a.m. leading up to the best fireworks show in Baldwin County: Car Show; Jeep Show; Tractor Show; Kids Zone with; bounce houses, water slides and etc.; Hot dog eating contest (by Whacked out Weiner); Food trucks’; Music, Lemonade stand. Dan’s Diner across from the park will have food and ice cream as well. The fest committee is still accepting arts & craft vendors, and car show entries. Contact Deputy Fire Chief Michael Aaron at deputyfirec