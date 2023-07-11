Summerdale Police Chief under investigation

Summerdale City Council placed police chief Kevin Brock on administrative leave after being informed that he was being investigated by the Alabama Attorney General and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for criminal conduct.

BCSO will help Summerdale police run the department in the meantime while Brock’s investigation continues. The investigation is not related to Brock’s work with the Summerdale Police Dept. He has served as the city’s police chief since 2018.