Summer’s OBPD Citizens Academy deadline is June 7

Free registration for this summer’s Orange Beach Police & Fire Dept. Citizens’ Public Safety Academy is open until June 7. Classes will be held from July 1 to Aug. 12 ib Monday evenings from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Orange Beach Police Dept. and Orange Beach Fire Station No. 3.

Participants will gain insight into various aspects of police and fire operations. The curriculum includes: Patrol Operations; Narcotics, Investigations; Police Records; Dispatch; Officer Training Program; Traffic / DUI Enforcement; School Resource Program; Marine Division, Vehicle Extrication; Medical Response; Surf Rescue and Apparatus Display

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and willing to undergo a background check. Applications are available for pick up at GSPD (4480 Orange Beach Blvd.)