SummerTide Rides into Gulf Shores on heavenly harmonies

Alabama Theatre Dept. presents Forever Plaid at SBCT June 1-28

SummerTide, The University of Alabama’s professional summer theatre, returns to Gulf Shores for its sixteenth season with a production of Forever Plaid, which will run May 31 and June 1-28 at South Baldwin Theater. Shows are Tuesday thru Saturday at 8 p.m.and Sundays at 4 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at summertide.org, or by calling the the Summertide Tuscaloosa Box Office until May 21 at 205-348-3400. Call the Gulf Shores Box Office after Maiy 21 at 251-968-6721 for ticket info.

SummerTide tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. A special rate of $15 per ticket is available for groups of 10 or more. Beginning May 31, the Gulf Shores Box Office will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 2-8 p.m., and Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

After celebrating its fifteenth anniversary last year with the sold-out Pump Boys and Dinettes, SummerTide will present Forever Plaid.

The production will be led by veteran SummerTide Director, Stacy Alley. In past years, she has brought Ring of Fire, The Marvelous Wonderettes, and Smoke on the Mountain to the beach.

Forever Plaid is clean-cut fun for all ages. Anyone who’s watched the Ed Sullivan Show or danced at a prom to a song by The Four Aces will adore this show, as will younger audience members who may be introduced to this era and music for the first time.

Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie have devoted themselves to their vocal quartet, “Forever Plaid.” As luck would have it, they’re broadsided and killed instantly on the way to their first big gig. Now, they’re allowed to come back and perform the show they never had in life. This deliciously fun revue – featuring pop hits from the 1950s – opened in New York in 1989 and has since been produced worldwide.

“The intimacy of the theatre in the George C. Meyer Performing Arts Center provides the perfect setting for the show,” Alley said.

The University of Alabama Department of Theatre and Dance (UA Theatre and Dance) became a unified department in 1979. For the past 38 years, UA Theatre and Dance has produced student and faculty-directed, performed and designed work. UA Theatre and Dance cultivates the next generation of performing arts professionals through comprehensive degree programs. For more information, visit theatre.ua.edu.