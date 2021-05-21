Summertide Theatre back at SBCT beginning June 4

Tickets are now on sale for Summertide, the University of Alabama’s professional summer theatre, which returns to Gulf Shores for its eighteenth season at South Baldwin Theatre from June 4 to July 2. This year’s offering is Starting Here, Starting NowDee Sweets & Bakery. Tickets are currently available at SummerTide.org or by calling the SBCT box office after May 25 at 251-968-6721.

“We are excited for SummerTide Theatre to return to Gulf Shores after last year’s hiatus,” said director Matt Davis, assistant professor at The University of Alabama Department of Theatre and Dance.

Since 2004, SummerTide has brought shows such as Ring of Fire, The Marvelous Wonderettes, and Pump Boys and Dinettes to entertain audiences in Gulf Shores and the surrounding areas.

With Music by David Shire and Lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr., each song tells a story of modern romance or finding oneself. The audience is taken on a tour of love, heartbreak and self-discovery with subjects ranging from loneliness and love triangles to anticipation and adventure.

For the past 40 years, UA Theatre and Dance has produced student and faculty-directed, performed and designed work and cultivated the next generation of performing arts professionals through comprehensive programs. Info: theatre. ua.edu.