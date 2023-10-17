Sunbelt Cross-Country teams in Foley Oct. 28

Graham Creek Nature Preserve in Foley will be the site of the 2023 Sun Belt Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships on Saturday, October 28. The women’s 5K race will commence at 10:02 a.m. and the men’s 8K race at 11 a.m.

The Sun Belt Cross Country Championships were never contested at a neutral site until last year’s meet in Foley when Arkansas State won the men’s crown and Southern Miss the women’s title.

South Alabama’s Xavier Johnson, a sophomore, captured the individual 5k title and led the team to the team title at the recent Azalea City Classic, marking the sixth-straight and ninth time in 11 meets that a Jag has has won the men’s competition. South Alabama’s graduate runner Starlynn Costa earned her first career win with a personal-best time of 18:32.2 in the 5k at the meet. Costa was nearly a minute faster (47 seconds) than the second place finisher.

Foley also serves as the home of the Sun Belt Women’s Soccer Championship (since 2016) and the Sun B