Sunbelt soccer & volleyball tourneys start Nov. 9 in Foley

The Sun Belt Women’s Soccer Championship takes place November 11 and 14 at Foley Sports Tourism Championship Stadium. The conference’s top eight teams will compete in a single-elimination tournament, culminating in the championship match on November 14 at 7 p.m.

The action continues with the Sun Belt Volleyball Championship, held November 19–22 at the Foley Event Center.

Ten teams will compete for the conference title, with the championship match scheduled for November 22 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $11 per day for adults and $6 per day for children ages 12 and under.