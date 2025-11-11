Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Latest:

Mullet Wrapper

Stay in the loop with Mullet Wrapper, your monthly connection to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Explore local stories, upcoming events, and community features that matter to you.

News 

Sunbelt Volleyball Championship is Nov. 20-23 in Foley

Mullet Wrapper 0 View

Sunbelt Volleyball Championship is Nov. 20-23 in Foley

Foley Sports Tourism will host the  Nov. 20-23 Sunbelt Volleyball Tourney at the Foley Event Center. Only the top ten teams in the conference will be making the trip to Foley. Opening matches are Nov. 20 at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and the title match is on Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. All games will be streamed on ESPN+. This is the sixth consecutive year that the Foley has hosted the tourney. Texas State beat Arkansas State in last year’s championship match.

Sunbelt volleyball standings as of Nov. 3

East Division – James Madison, 9-1; Georgia Southern, 7-3 ; Coastal Carolina, 8-4; Georgia State; 4-6; Marshall, 4-6; Appalachian State; 3-7; Old Dominion, 2-8.
West Division: Arkansas State, 8-2; South Alabama , 8-2; Texas State, 7-5; Southern Miss, 5-5; Troy, 5-5; Louisiana, 3-7; Louisiana Monroe, 0-10.