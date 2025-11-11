Sunbelt Volleyball Championship is Nov. 20-23 in Foley

Foley Sports Tourism will host the Nov. 20-23 Sunbelt Volleyball Tourney at the Foley Event Center. Only the top ten teams in the conference will be making the trip to Foley. Opening matches are Nov. 20 at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and the title match is on Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. All games will be streamed on ESPN+. This is the sixth consecutive year that the Foley has hosted the tourney. Texas State beat Arkansas State in last year’s championship match.

Sunbelt volleyball standings as of Nov. 3

East Division – James Madison, 9-1; Georgia Southern, 7-3 ; Coastal Carolina, 8-4; Georgia State; 4-6; Marshall, 4-6; Appalachian State; 3-7; Old Dominion, 2-8.

West Division: Arkansas State, 8-2; South Alabama , 8-2; Texas State, 7-5; Southern Miss, 5-5; Troy, 5-5; Louisiana, 3-7; Louisiana Monroe, 0-10.