Sunbelt Volleyball Championship Nov. 22-24 in Foley

Foley Sports Tourism will complete its trifecta of fall Sun Belt Conference Championships with the Nov. 21-24 Sunbelt Volleyball Tourney at the Foley Event Center. Earlier this month, Foley Sports Tourism hosted the Sunbelt Cross Country Championship at Graham Creek Nature Preserve and the eight team Sunbelt Women’s Soccer Championship at Foley Championship Stadium.

“We love working with the Sun Belt Conference because we both operate the same way. Even after a wildly successful event, we look back and try to find ways to make it even better,” said Foley Executive Director of Leisure Services David Thompson. “Thanks to new and exciting adjustments like theme nights and format changes, no two years will ever be the same. We want everyone from fans to players to coaches leaving these events already thinking about when they get to come back.”

Only the top ten teams in the conference will be making the trip to Foley. The first round takes place on Nov. 21 with Youth Night. Any local volleyball players will get into the games for free when they wear their jerseys.

Teams that advance will have to be fearless and swiftly take everything from the night before and shake it off to get their names moved up into the blank space on the bracket on Nov. 22 which will also be Eras Night themed. Fans not only get to experience incredible volleyball action but also the opportunity to make friendship bracelets and enjoy music Taylor made by one of the most popular artists in the world. The competition wraps when a champion is crowned on Nov. 24. All games will be streamed on ESPN+.

“This partnership has enabled us to elevate the championship experiences for our student-athletes in men’s and women’s cross country, women’s soccer and volleyball and we look forward to adding beach volleyball to that list in Spring 2025,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill.