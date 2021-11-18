Sunday Skins Game returns to Orange Beach Golf Center Dec. 5

The Orange Beach Golf Center will host a skins game competition on Dec. 5 as well as the first Sunday of each month through March, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The public is welcome. There are Skins on all 18 holes, a closest-to-the-pin contest, and $250 for a hole-in-one on any of the 18 holes.

Cost is $5.50 for Golf Center members and $22 for non-members. Registration starts at noon. Each player places $5 to a pot for Skins and $2 in a pot for closest-to-the-pin. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served prior to the tournament.

The Orange Beach Golf Center is located at 4700 Easy Street, off of Canal Road. For more information, call 251-981-GOLF (4653).