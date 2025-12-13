Sunliner Diner In O.B. Hosts Lee Charities Difference Makers

The Sunliner Diner in Orange Beach recently opened its doors for a special soft-launch event that celebrated the heart of the community. In partnership with Penny Hughey of Lee Charities, the diner hosted more than 200 local Difference Makers for a complimentary brunch. Social service employees and dedicated volunteers were invited as a gesture of appreciation for all they do to uplift and support the area. Attendees also received a small token from Lee Charities, reminding them that Volunteers Rock! The atmosphere buzzed with positivity as neighbors connected, shared stories, and were reminded of the impact they make every day. The event set a warm and generous tone for Sunliner Diner’s upcoming opening and highlighted the true spirit of community.

(Submitted by Penny Hughey)