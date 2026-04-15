Sunny 105 Annual Heroes of the Gulf Coast April 23

Sunny 105 – The Voice of Paradise will sponsor its Second Annual Heroes of the Gulf Coast event on Thursday, April 23 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Port at Zeke’s in Orange Beach. Enjoy live music from Lisa Christian during the social hour, followed by a delicious Surf and Turf plated dinner and an uplifting awards celebration. Tickets are $75 and may be purchased at the Sunny 105.7 studio (2421 E. 2nd St., Gulf Shores) or online at Sunny1057.com.

The evening honors the men, women and youth whose quiet acts of courage, kindness, and service reflect the very best of the Gulf Coast. The inspiring event honors individuals along the Gulf Coast who have performed extraordinary acts of heroism and service while also raising funds for the Sea Glass Initiative with its mission to end housing insecurity in Baldwin County.

This year’s Heroes of the Gulf Coast will be honored in the following categories: Public Safety – Fire; Public Safety – Police; Youth Advocate; Water Rescue; Workplace Hero; Medical Hero; Good Samaritan & Good Samaritan Youth.

“We’re thrilled to once again bring this uplifting evening to our community,” said Mary Williams, event organizer and partner with Sunny 105.7. “Heroes of the Gulf Coast shines a light on the remarkable people who quietly step up to help others and make our community stronger every day.”

Come celebrate the heroes. Support the mission. Leave inspired.

Sunny 105.7 (WCSN) is a locally owned and operated radio station based in Gulf Shores, proudly serving the Gulf Coast with a strong commitment to community, local events, and the businesses that make the area thrive. Known for its engaging local programming and wide variety of super hits, Sunny keeps listeners connected with local updates, beach and traffic reports, and weather every 20 minutes. Listen on 105.7 FM, through the Sunny 105.7 mobile app, or online at Sunny1057.com.

Pictured: (l to r) The Sunny 105.7 staff organizing the event includes Darrin Gammons (morning host), Angella Collins (office manager), Jessica Gammons (wife), Tracey Williams (partner), Mary Williams (morning co-host, partner).