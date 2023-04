Sunrise service on Innerarity

The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon Easter Sunrise Service will be held April 9 at 6:30 sharp start at Innerarity Point Park 5828 Cruzat Way, Pensacola. The pastor Is Dudley Tye from Perdido Bay United Methodist Church. There will be hot coffee and donuts for the service. Bring your own chair to the event as it is very limited seating.