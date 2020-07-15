Superintendent Tyler said kids will be exposed

“It is likely they will come in contact with the coronavirus”

Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler was as blunt as he was practical when he stated that children attending traditional school will probably contact COVID-19. The Baldwin County School System, like Gulf Shores, is offering parents the choice between sending their children to traditional classes or enrolling them in virtual school when school opens on Aug. 12.

“Even with all of these precautions and all of these plans, I need you to understand that by choosing to send your child to traditional school, it is likely they will come in contact with the coronavirus,’’ Tyler said in an open letter to parents. “This is a reality we have come to understand and you must accept if you choose to send your child to traditional school.

“No matter how much hand sanitizer we put out, no matter how much disinfectant we spray – children are going to be children. They’re going to hug each other, drink from each other’s drinks, poke, prod, spit and cough on each other. I wish I could tell you they will behave at all times but you know your children better than we do and let’s remember, they are children. So even with the best laid plans, we are engaging in an environment of children who have difficulty focusing and embracing the seriousness of the issue. With that understanding, let’s talk about returning to school.’’