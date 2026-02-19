Support Local Species seminar March 2 in Fairhope

Botanist, wildlife biologist, and native plant gardening expert Gena Todia (above) will share simple, practical ways to support native species right where you live on Monday, March 2 from 5:30–6:30 p.m. at Dahlgren Hall at Coastal Alabama Community College’s Fairhope Campus. RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/habitat-at-home. This talk is free to attend, with optional donations encouraged to support SALT’s lecture series. Learn why native plants matter and how small changes can create meaningful conservation impact across our region.