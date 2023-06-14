Supporting Our Beloved Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

The Lower Alabama Young Professionals and the newly opened Paris Ace Hardware Store in Foley sponsored events to raise funds for the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores. The LAYP presented funds to the zoo from the split the pot drawings it hosts at its monthly socials. The LAYP is a partnership between the Coastal Alabama and South Baldwin Chamber of Commerces. Paris Ace Hardware Foley donated $2,611 to the zoo from festivities related to their recent new store grand opening. The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is located at 20499 Oak Rd East in Gulf Shores. Info: (251) 256-7008 or alabamagulfcoastzoo.com.