Surviving Holiday divorce, lost loved one events at GSMC

Gulf Shores Methodist Church will be offering two free Surviving the Holidays events in November. The holidays intensify the feelings of loss, fear, confusion, and sadness. You do not have to struggle alone. These classes offer practical advice, reassurance, and a way forward through the holiday season. You can register for either of these classes at griefshare.org or gulfshores.church. You may also call the church office at 251-968-2411 between the hours of 10:00-2:00pm, Monday through Thursday.

• Sunday, Nov. 2 at 4-6pm in room 206 on our South Campus. For those who have lost loved ones over the past year or even longer. Your loss could include a family member, close friend or neighbor.

• Sunday, Nov. 16 at 4-6pm, Divorce Care: Surviving the Holidays will be offered in room 206 on the South Campus. This program is designed to help those who are divorced or separated navigate this difficult season of their lives.